10 Best Vanilla JavaScript PDF Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pl
pdf-lib
Create and modify PDF documents in any JavaScript environment
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
188K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pdfkit
A JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
545K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Responsive Maintainers
lab
labelmake
Declarative style JavaScript PDF generator library. Works on Node and the browser 🖨︎
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Slow
car
carbone
Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ja
jspdf-autotable
jsPDF plugin for generating PDF tables with javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pdf-viewer-lib
Generic build of PDF.js library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
electron-pdf
📄 A command line tool to generate PDF from URL, HTML or Markdown files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
342
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pht
phantom-html-to-pdf
Highly scalable html to pdf conversion using phantom workers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodeice
💰 Another PDF invoice generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sst
swagger-spec-to-pdf
Dump swagger json spec into pdf document.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
