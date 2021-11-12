openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript PDF Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

pl

pdf-lib

Create and modify PDF documents in any JavaScript environment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
188K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

pdfkit

A JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
545K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
lab

labelmake

Declarative style JavaScript PDF generator library. Works on Node and the browser 🖨︎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow
car

carbone

Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ja

jspdf-autotable

jsPDF plugin for generating PDF tables with javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
3mos ago

pdf-viewer-lib

Generic build of PDF.js library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
1mo ago
ep

electron-pdf

📄 A command line tool to generate PDF from URL, HTML or Markdown files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
342
Last Commit
3mos ago
pht

phantom-html-to-pdf

Highly scalable html to pdf conversion using phantom workers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nod

nodeice

💰 Another PDF invoice generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sst

swagger-spec-to-pdf

Dump swagger json spec into pdf document.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3yrs ago