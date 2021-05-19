openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Payment API Libraries

gmopg

💳 Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
9mos ago

@cybersource/flex-sdk-web

Simple examples of how to use the Flex API and microform

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
pa

paystack-api

Paystack API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
9mos ago

ebanx

Provides access to EBANX API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ca

checkout-api

A library for the Finnish Checkout online bank payment system integration

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago

mollie-es6

Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

itsa-mollie-payment-promise

Promise-wrapper arround mollie-api-node for internet payments

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pp

paypal-pay

pay-to-email node module using paypal api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago

chilepay

Chilepay SDK module for Payments integration

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

woo-promise

A promisified wrapper for WooCommerce-API, with some nice helpers along the way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago