10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Payment API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gmopg
💳 Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cybersource/flex-sdk-web
Simple examples of how to use the Flex API and microform
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
paystack-api
Paystack API wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ebanx
Provides access to EBANX API
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
checkout-api
A library for the Finnish Checkout online bank payment system integration
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mollie-es6
Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itsa-mollie-payment-promise
Promise-wrapper arround mollie-api-node for internet payments
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pp
paypal-pay
pay-to-email node module using paypal api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chilepay
Chilepay SDK module for Payments integration
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
woo-promise
A promisified wrapper for WooCommerce-API, with some nice helpers along the way.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
