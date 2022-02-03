openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Parallax Libraries

locomotive-scroll

🛤 Detection of elements in viewport & smooth scrolling with parallax.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
lax.js

Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scrollmagic

The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.

(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
parallax-js

Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

rellax

Lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-scroll-parallax

🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
jarallax

Parallax scrolling for modern browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
universal-parallax

Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
simple-parallax-js

Simple and tiny JavaScript library that adds parallax animations on any images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
luxy.js

Inertia scroll and parallax effect plugin in Vanilla.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
parallax.js

Parallax library for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
6yrs ago

parallaxis

A tiny parallax library that updates styles on scroll

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
parallax-vanilla

Seamless and lightweight parallax scrolling library implemented in pure JavaScript utilizing Hardware acceleration for extra performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
ga-basic-slider

A vanilla JavaScript slider plug-in that's made to be styleable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
smooth-parallax.js

Lightweight JS lib for smooth parallax image scroll effect

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
smile-universal-parallax

Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago