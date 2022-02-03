Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Parallax Libraries
locomotive-scroll
🛤 Detection of elements in viewport & smooth scrolling with parallax.
4.5K
6.3K
11d ago
4.7
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
lax.js
Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
8.4K
2.4K
4mos ago
5.0
scrollmagic
The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
13.6K
30.5K
2mos ago
4.3
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
parallax-js
Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device
15.6K
5.5K
3yrs ago
4.5
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
rellax
Lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library
6.4K
18.2K
10mos ago
4.0
react-scroll-parallax
🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.
1.8K
21.6K
5d ago
jarallax
Parallax scrolling for modern browsers
1.1K
17.3K
4d ago
universal-parallax
Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.
101
44
3yrs ago
2.0
simple-parallax-js
Simple and tiny JavaScript library that adds parallax animations on any images
1.3K
3.6K
9mos ago
luxy.js
Inertia scroll and parallax effect plugin in Vanilla.js
416
163
9mos ago
parallax.js
Parallax library for JavaScript.
0
21
6yrs ago
parallaxis
A tiny parallax library that updates styles on scroll
6
16
4yrs ago
parallax-vanilla
Seamless and lightweight parallax scrolling library implemented in pure JavaScript utilizing Hardware acceleration for extra performance.
87
12
4mos ago
ga-basic-slider
A vanilla JavaScript slider plug-in that's made to be styleable.
1
2
1yr ago
smooth-parallax.js
Lightweight JS lib for smooth parallax image scroll effect
3
0
2yrs ago
smile-universal-parallax
Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.
0
1
2yrs ago
