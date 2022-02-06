Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Onboarding Tour Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
intro.js
Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
AGPL-3.0
21K
60.8K
8d ago
4.6
/ 5
22
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
tourguidejs
A simple, lightweight, clean and small library for creating guided product tours for your web app.
BSD-3-Clause
251
69
23d ago
bt
bootstrap-tourist
Quick and easy way to build your product tours with Bootstrap Popovers for Bootstrap 3 and 4. Based on Bootstrap-Tour, but with many fixes and features added.
MIT
50
378
2yrs ago
tou
tour
Touring and on-boarding for javascript applications
MIT
89
170
4yrs ago
nw
ng-walkthrough
A walkthrough/on-boarding/tour guide/learning page directive which is responsive, dynamic, easy to use
MIT
234
29
5yrs ago
wj
walkthrough-js
A javascript library for easy walkthrough and site tour / tutorial
MIT
7
25
1yr ago
lj
@jayfreestone/limelight.js
A tiny (and fast) JavaScript plugin that creates a spotlight around any element on the page.
ISC
23
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tou
tourguide
JS module that helps generate step-by-step instructions and demos in an easy way
MIT
13
8
1yr ago
nt
nagli-tour
Touring and on-boarding for javascript applications
MIT
89
8
4yrs ago
js-product-tour
This is a javascript library that uses intro.js and js-cookies to manage a Product Tour based on cookies to control when and what already was presented to the user.
MIT
2
6
4yrs ago
gj
guides.js
Lightweight jquery plugin for highlighting DOM elements on a page and creating guided tours.
MIT
17
5
3yrs ago
