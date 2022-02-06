openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Onboarding Tour Libraries

intro.js

Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant

tourguidejs

A simple, lightweight, clean and small library for creating guided product tours for your web app.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
23d ago
bt

bootstrap-tourist

Quick and easy way to build your product tours with Bootstrap Popovers for Bootstrap 3 and 4. Based on Bootstrap-Tour, but with many fixes and features added.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
378
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tou

tour

Touring and on-boarding for javascript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nw

ng-walkthrough

A walkthrough/on-boarding/tour guide/learning page directive which is responsive, dynamic, easy to use

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
wj

walkthrough-js

A javascript library for easy walkthrough and site tour / tutorial

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
lj

@jayfreestone/limelight.js

A tiny (and fast) JavaScript plugin that creates a spotlight around any element on the page.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
tou

tourguide

JS module that helps generate step-by-step instructions and demos in an easy way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
nt

nagli-tour

Touring and on-boarding for javascript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago

js-product-tour

This is a javascript library that uses intro.js and js-cookies to manage a Product Tour based on cookies to control when and what already was presented to the user.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gj

guides.js

Lightweight jquery plugin for highlighting DOM elements on a page and creating guided tours.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago