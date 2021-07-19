Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
oidc-client
OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for browser-based JavaScript applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Hard to Use
msal
Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
688K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
25.3KB
Tree-Shakeable
hel
hellojs
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
passport-linkedin-oauth2
Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package