openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vanilla JavaScript OAuth Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

oidc-client

OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for browser-based JavaScript applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Hard to Use

msal

Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
688K
Last Commit
3d ago
hel

hellojs

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

passport-linkedin-oauth2

Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback