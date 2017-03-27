Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Number Formatting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
num
numeral
A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
nar
narabicwords
A simple and effective Number to Arabic Words converter converting numbers to the equivalent Arabic text in accordance with Arabic grammar rules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
accounting
A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
num
numbro
A JS library for number formatting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
150K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wnu
wnumb
wNumb - JavaScript Number & Money formatting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pdn
parse-decimal-number
🏧 Parse a decimal number with i18n format support (localized decimal points and comma separators)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfj
number-format.js
Lightweight & Fast JavaScript Number Formatter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nor
normat
Generic javascript number/string formatting (bytes, milliseconds, ...).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
