openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Number Formatting Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

num

numeral

A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
nar

narabicwords

A simple and effective Number to Arabic Words converter converting numbers to the equivalent Arabic text in accordance with Arabic grammar rules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

accounting

A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
num

numbro

A JS library for number formatting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
150K
Last Commit
2mos ago
wnu

wnumb

wNumb - JavaScript Number & Money formatting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pdn

parse-decimal-number

🏧 Parse a decimal number with i18n format support (localized decimal points and comma separators)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nfj

number-format.js

Lightweight & Fast JavaScript Number Formatter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nor

normat

Generic javascript number/string formatting (bytes, milliseconds, ...).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago