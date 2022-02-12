openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Notification Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sweetalert2

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
sol

soloalert

A customizable lightweight Alert Library with Material UI and awesome features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

toastr

Simple javascript toast notifications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
not

notie

🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ale

alertifyjs

A javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
53.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-notifications

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
not

noty

⛔️ DEPRECATED - Dependency-free notification library that makes it easy to create alert - success - error - warning - information - confirmation messages as an alternative the standard alert dialog.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
57.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
not

notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
an

awesome-notifications

Lightweight JavaScript Notifications Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago

pnotify

Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
hj

humane-js

A simple, modern, browser notification system

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
not

notus

Yet another JavaScript pop-up notification library for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
2yrs ago
scr

screamerjs

Screamer.js is a Vanilla Javascript plugin to provide simple yet fully customisable web notifications using Web Notifications API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago