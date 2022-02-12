Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sweetalert2
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Highly Customizable
6
Easy to Use
sol
soloalert
A customizable lightweight Alert Library with Material UI and awesome features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
toastr
Simple javascript toast notifications
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
not
notie
🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ale
alertifyjs
A javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
53.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-notifications
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
noty
⛔️ DEPRECATED - Dependency-free notification library that makes it easy to create alert - success - error - warning - information - confirmation messages as an alternative the standard alert dialog.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
57.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
an
awesome-notifications
Lightweight JavaScript Notifications Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pnotify
Beautiful JavaScript notifications with Web Notifications support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hj
humane-js
A simple, modern, browser notification system
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notus
Yet another JavaScript pop-up notification library for the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
screamerjs
Screamer.js is a Vanilla Javascript plugin to provide simple yet fully customisable web notifications using Web Notifications API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
