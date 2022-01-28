openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript NFT Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@metaplex/js

Metaplex JavaScript SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@venly/connect

A platform for easy integration of ARKANE into 3rd party services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@zoralabs/nft-components

NFT Rendering Components

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
2mos ago
os

opensea-scraper

Scrapes nft floor prices and additional information from opensea. Used for https://nftfloorprice.info

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
3d ago

mintbase

Powerful open-source library for doing all things NFTs on the NEAR protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
12d ago

use-nft

🍮 React hook to fetch metadata from any NFT.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
287
Last Commit
1d ago

@tqtezos/minter-contracts

A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1mo ago
nc

@tatumio/nft-connector

NFT Connector for Tatum API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1mo ago

@kalwalt/jsartoolkit-nft

jsartolkitNFT is a smaller version of jsartoolkit5 with only NFT support

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1mo ago

@charged-particles/protocol-subgraph

Subgraph for the Charged Particles Universe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
10d ago

@webarkit/jsartoolkit-nft

jsartolkitNFT is a smaller version of jsartoolkit5 with only NFT support

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1mo ago

@onflow/freshmint

The minty fresh way to launch an NFT project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
7d ago

whalestreet-js

Javsacript library for Whalestreet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago

@renft/sdk

A library to make your life easier. Helps you interact with ReNFT contract with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
7d ago

@jbx-protocol/contracts

⚙️ Juicebox core V2 contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago

@tqtezos/minter-sdk

A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago

@1001-digital/erc721-extensions

A set of composable extension contracts for the OpenZeppelin ERC721 base contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1mo ago

nft-dapps

🛠 Common modules for dApps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4d ago

@0xsequence/niftyswap

Niftyswap - decentralized swap protocol for ERC-1155 tokens, inspired by Uniswap

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
2d ago

@playerself/sdk

Playerself SDK for frontend and backend development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
20d ago

nft20

NFT20 SDK for easily trading NFT

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
snt

@primenums/solana-nft-tools

Collection of helper functions for interacting with Solana NFTs.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
7d ago

xeta-js

A serverless blockchain for Metaverse, Gaming, and NFT applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
nw

nft-wallet

WholeLot NFT and Wallet Libraries, Connect multiple Wallets with React Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
nec

@nervina/nft-extension-core

The extension of Nervos CKB NFT

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
per

permaweb

Set of tools to interact with metadata for NFTs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
ng

nft-guard

Prevent downloads of your NFTs with the <nft-guard> component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
eh

ethblockart-humanizer

The main goal of this project is to show the Ethereum blocks metadata in humanized view. Also, it has minimum, maximum, median, average, summary for gas and values in block's transaction.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
nft

@arcblock/nft

Utility to create standard asset on forge powered blockchain

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
ge

gz-exobit

Interactive Web Component for ExoBits NFT

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
nt

@arcblock/nft-template

Javascript lib to work with ArcBlock NFT

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
ato

atomicmarket

js module to fetch data from the atomicmarket contract

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
nr

@fungyproof/nft-resolver

FungyProof Ethereum NFT tooling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
env

eth-nft-verification

Verify NFT ownership of ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens on Ethereum blockchain

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
wvs

@georgeroman/wyvern-v2-sdk

Wyvern V2 SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
nw

@zippie/nft-wallet

Zippie NFT Wallet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
ato

@schoenwald/atomicmarket

js module to fetch data from the atomicmarket contract

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit

@0xcert/ethereum-xcert

Xcert token implementation for the Ethereum blockchain.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@rsksmart/rif-marketplace-nfts

RIF Marketplace for non fungible tokens.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
min

mintpress

ERC721 NFT for everything. Compatible is Rarible, Mintable, OpenSea. Can be deployed onto any Ethreum Layer 2 including Polygon and Binance Smart Chain.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
cel

celo1155

ERC1155 tokens on Celo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit