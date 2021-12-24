Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript News API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gj
guardian-js
A javascript library for interacting with the Guardian API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ib
@politico/interactive-bin
JS Utilities used in the creation and distribution of interactive news at POLITICO.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nw
news-wrapper
A Javascript library to work with API news
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
za
zimnews-api
The Javascript SDK for the ZimNews API.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
0.88KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
unibit-js
The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
newsapi.js
A TypeScript/JS wrapper for the News API newsapi.org
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hc
hotjs-cli
CLI for HotJS latest news and articles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
sndapi-js
SND news API ajax call wrapper for the browser
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
