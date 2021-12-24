openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript News API Libraries

gj

guardian-js

A javascript library for interacting with the Guardian API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2mos ago
ib

@politico/interactive-bin

JS Utilities used in the creation and distribution of interactive news at POLITICO.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
nw

news-wrapper

A Javascript library to work with API news

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
za

zimnews-api

The Javascript SDK for the ZimNews API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit

unibit-js

The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

newsapi.js

A TypeScript/JS wrapper for the News API newsapi.org

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hc

hotjs-cli

CLI for HotJS latest news and articles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sj

sndapi-js

SND news API ajax call wrapper for the browser

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit