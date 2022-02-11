openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript MySQL ORM Libraries

leo

leoric

👑 JavaScript ORM for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3d ago
lm

like-mysql

Simple and intuitive ORM for MySQL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
11d ago