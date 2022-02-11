Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vanilla JavaScript MySQL ORM Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
leo
leoric
👑 JavaScript ORM for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lm
like-mysql
Simple and intuitive ORM for MySQL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package