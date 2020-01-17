Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Multi Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chosen-js
Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
sel
selectivity
Modular and light-weight selection library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
msf
msfmultiselect
MSFmultiSelect (multiselect) is a pure JavaScript user-friendly multiselect library, don't need jQuery. It's very easy to use for developers and fast.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mj
@kleimaj/multiselect.js
🍦 ✨ Simple multi-select pure vanilla Javascript library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
