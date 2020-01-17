openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Multi Select Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
chosen-js

Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sel

selectivity

Modular and light-weight selection library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
msf

msfmultiselect

MSFmultiSelect (multiselect) is a pure JavaScript user-friendly multiselect library, don't need jQuery. It's very easy to use for developers and fast.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
mj

@kleimaj/multiselect.js

🍦 ✨ Simple multi-select pure vanilla Javascript library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago