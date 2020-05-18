Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Multi Factor Authentication API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
botdelivejs
A Node.js library of BotDelive API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
two-auth
Implement two-factor SMS authentication with the Twilio API in three lines of code.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tok
tokenchannel
README.md
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
