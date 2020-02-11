Categories
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript MongoDB ODM Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lm
lucid-mongo
Mongodb ODM for adonis framework
MIT
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
718
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
mj
monastery-js
⛪ A straight forward MongoDB ODM built upon MonkJS
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4d ago
mm
mongo-models
📦 Map JavaScript classes to MongoDB collections
MIT
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nek
nekodb
Tiny ODM for MongoDB/NeDB
MIT
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
mar
marpat
A class-based ES6 ODM for Mongo-like databases.
MIT
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
1yr ago
rm
reactive-mongodb
An ODM for MongoDB with very strict data types/stucture. It is Based on Observable (with RxJS)
MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mm
mongo-mongo
A ES6 class based MongoDB ODM
ISC
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
