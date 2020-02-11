openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Vanilla JavaScript MongoDB ODM Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

lm

lucid-mongo

Mongodb ODM for adonis framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
718
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mj

monastery-js

⛪ A straight forward MongoDB ODM built upon MonkJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4d ago
mm

mongo-models

📦 Map JavaScript classes to MongoDB collections

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nek

nekodb

Tiny ODM for MongoDB/NeDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
mar

marpat

A class-based ES6 ODM for Mongo-like databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
1yr ago
rm

reactive-mongodb

An ODM for MongoDB with very strict data types/stucture. It is Based on Observable (with RxJS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mm

mongo-mongo

A ES6 class based MongoDB ODM

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago