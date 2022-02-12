openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript MongoDB Libraries

mongoose

MongoDB object modeling designed to work in an asynchronous environment.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
257
Top Feedback
72Great Documentation
67Easy to Use
60Performant
sift

sift

Use Mongodb queries in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mongodb-connection-model

The GUI for MongoDB.

SPL-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
572
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
3d ago
am

admin-mongo

adminMongo is a Web based user interface (GUI) to handle all your MongoDB connections/databases needs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago