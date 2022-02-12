Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript MongoDB Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mongoose
MongoDB object modeling designed to work in an asynchronous environment.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
257
Top Feedback
72
Great Documentation
67
Easy to Use
60
Performant
sif
sift
Use Mongodb queries in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mongodb-connection-model
The GUI for MongoDB.
Save
SPL-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
572
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
admin-mongo
adminMongo is a Web based user interface (GUI) to handle all your MongoDB connections/databases needs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package