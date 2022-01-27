openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Misc Visual Effects Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
mo-js

The motion graphics toolbelt for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
proton-engine

Javascript particle animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
particles.js

A lightweight JavaScript library for creating particles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
69
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Buggy
2Abandoned
fluent-reveal-effect

Fluent Reveal Effect JavaScript library for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
sparticles

JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
2.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
2Unwelcoming Community
1Great Documentation
canvas-nest.js

♋ Interactive Particle / Nest System With JavaScript and Canvas, no jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@bijection/smoke

Small but good javascript smoke effect 🌬💨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
magnifier.js

Javascript library enabling magnifying glass effect on an images

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
clickspark.js

clickspark.js is a javascript utility that adds beautiful particle effects to your javascript events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago