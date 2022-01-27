Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Misc Visual Effects Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mo-js
The motion graphics toolbelt for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pe
proton-engine
Javascript particle animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
pj
particles.js
A lightweight JavaScript library for creating particles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
69
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
fre
fluent-reveal-effect
Fluent Reveal Effect JavaScript library for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
spa
sparticles
JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
2
Unwelcoming Community
1
Great Documentation
cnj
canvas-nest.js
♋ Interactive Particle / Nest System With JavaScript and Canvas, no jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smo
@bijection/smoke
Small but good javascript smoke effect 🌬💨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mj
magnifier.js
Javascript library enabling magnifying glass effect on an images
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
clickspark.js
clickspark.js is a javascript utility that adds beautiful particle effects to your javascript events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
