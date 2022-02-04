Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Minifiers Libraries
terser-webpack-plugin
Terser Plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Performant
eh
ejs-html
Embedded JavaScript HTML templates. Another implementation of EJS, focused on run-time performance, basic HTML syntax checking and outputting minified HTML.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
