5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Microsoft Azure API Libraries

azurite

A lightweight server clone of Azure Storage that simulates most of the commands supported by it with minimal dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.5K
Last Commit
2d ago

azure-mobile-apps-client

Javascript Clients for Azure Mobile Apps

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gi

graph-interface

An package with the focus on making easy the first contact with MS Graph API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
9mos ago
sb

solid-bucket

A universal API for Cloud Storage providers. Supports: Amazon AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure Blob, DigitalOcean Spaces, Rackspace Cloud Storage, Wasabi Object Storage and any S3-Compatible cloud storage or Folder (e.g NAS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
ma

machinepack-azure

Work with the Windows Azure API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago