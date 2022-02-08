Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Menus Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-navigations
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sj
snap.js
A Library for creating beautiful mobile shelfs in Javascript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hiraku
Vanilla JavaScript library to make drawer menus
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
whe
wheelnav
Animated wheel navigation JavaScript library based on Raphaël.js (SVG/VML). It can be a pie menu (radial menu, circular menu) and many more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
