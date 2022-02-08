openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Menus Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-navigations

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
snap.js

A Library for creating beautiful mobile shelfs in Javascript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

hiraku

Vanilla JavaScript library to make drawer menus

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wheelnav

Animated wheel navigation JavaScript library based on Raphaël.js (SVG/VML). It can be a pie menu (radial menu, circular menu) and many more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
1yr ago