9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Marquee Libraries
dm
dynamic-marquee
A small library for creating marquees.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mar
marquee3000
Marquees for the new millenium
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsm
jsmarquee
Javascript Marquee without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vanillawc/wc-marquee
A vanilla web component marquee banner with party mode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mar
@egstad/marquee
A lightweight Javascript Marquee that uses RequestAnimationFrame and CSS Transforms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mi
marquee-infinite
∞ JS Library for creating infinite/wrapping scrolling marquee-like elements
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bak
bakan
Javascript Marquee / Ticker implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smarquee
Smart scrolling marquee for audio players and other text tickers.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cm
css-marquee
No dependencies javascript marquee based on CSS animations.
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
