openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Marquee Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dm

dynamic-marquee

A small library for creating marquees.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4d ago
mar

marquee3000

Marquees for the new millenium

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
10mos ago
jsm

jsmarquee

Javascript Marquee without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
6mos ago

@vanillawc/wc-marquee

A vanilla web component marquee banner with party mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
mar

@egstad/marquee

A lightweight Javascript Marquee that uses RequestAnimationFrame and CSS Transforms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
1yr ago
mi

marquee-infinite

∞ JS Library for creating infinite/wrapping scrolling marquee-like elements

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bak

bakan

Javascript Marquee / Ticker implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sma

smarquee

Smart scrolling marquee for audio players and other text tickers.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cm

css-marquee

No dependencies javascript marquee based on CSS animations.

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago