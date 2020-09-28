Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Maps API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gm
google-maps
Async loader for google maps api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
67.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gma
google-maps-api-loader
A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
