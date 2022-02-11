Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mapbox-gl
Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
openlayers
OpenLayers
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
leaflet
🍃 JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.9K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
126
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
9
Performant
maptalks
A light and plugable JavaScript library for integrated 2D/3D maps.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
mapbox
A JavaScript client to Mapbox services, supporting Node, browsers, and React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-maps
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
d3-geo-projection
Extended geographic projections for d3-geo.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
947
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
em
es6-map
Map collection as specified in ECMAScript6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lr
leaflet-rotatedmarker
Leaflet plugin to enable the rotation of map marker icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kosmtik
Make maps with OpenStreetMap and Mapnik
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kartograph-js
UNMAINTAINED Open source JavaScript renderer for Kartograph SVG maps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
