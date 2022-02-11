openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Map Libraries

mapbox-gl

Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

openlayers

OpenLayers

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

leaflet

🍃 JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.9K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
126
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant

maptalks

A light and plugable JavaScript library for integrated 2D/3D maps.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

mapbox

A JavaScript client to Mapbox services, supporting Node, browsers, and React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-maps

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

d3-geo-projection

Extended geographic projections for d3-geo.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
947
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
8mos ago
em

es6-map

Map collection as specified in ECMAScript6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8mos ago
lr

leaflet-rotatedmarker

Leaflet plugin to enable the rotation of map marker icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

kosmtik

Make maps with OpenStreetMap and Mapnik

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago

kartograph-js

UNMAINTAINED Open source JavaScript renderer for Kartograph SVG maps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago