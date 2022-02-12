Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Logging Libraries
winston
A logger for just about everything.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
20
Highly Customizable
13
Performant
chalk
🖍 Terminal string styling done right
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31
Easy to Use
21
Great Documentation
14
Performant
log
loglevel
📒 Minimal lightweight logging for JavaScript, adding reliable log level methods to wrap any available console.log methods
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ftc
fetch-to-curl
Convert javascript fetch requests to curl
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cabin
🌲 Cabin is the best JavaScript and Node.js logging service and logging npm package
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
749
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jl
js-logger
Lightweight, unobtrusive, configurable JavaScript logger.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
51.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
strip-ansi
Strip ANSI escape codes from a string
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
120M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
mad-logs
Winston-lite-esque logging lib for terminal and browser debugging, with piles of unignorable log tags and marker styles. A mad set of logs indeed.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
consolelog
Clear console logging for every browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
