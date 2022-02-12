openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Logging Libraries

winston

A logger for just about everything.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
13Performant

chalk

🖍 Terminal string styling done right

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
14Performant
log

loglevel

📒 Minimal lightweight logging for JavaScript, adding reliable log level methods to wrap any available console.log methods

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ftc

fetch-to-curl

Convert javascript fetch requests to curl

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cabin

🌲 Cabin is the best JavaScript and Node.js logging service and logging npm package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
749
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jl

js-logger

Lightweight, unobtrusive, configurable JavaScript logger.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
51.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

strip-ansi

Strip ANSI escape codes from a string

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
120M
Last Commit
5mos ago
ml

mad-logs

Winston-lite-esque logging lib for terminal and browser debugging, with piles of unignorable log tags and marker styles. A mad set of logs indeed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
3yrs ago
con

consolelog

Clear console logging for every browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
7yrs ago