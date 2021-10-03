openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript localStorage Libraries

localforage

💾 Offline storage, improved. Wraps IndexedDB, WebSQL, or localStorage using a simple but powerful API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
store

Cross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
mobx-persist

persist mobx stores

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
15.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
expo-secure-store

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
58.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
store2

A better way to use localStorage and sessionStorage

(MIT OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
jest-localstorage-mock

A module to mock window.localStorage and window.sessionStorage in Jest

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
5mos ago
lscache

A localStorage-based memcache-inspired client-side caching library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
lockr

![Lockr logo](http://i.imgur.com/m5kPjkB.png)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.6K
Last Commit
mock-localstorage

[experimental] Mock Object library for localstorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
414
Last Commit
2yrs ago
localstoragedb

A simple database layer for localStorage and sessionStorage for creating structured data in the form of databases and tables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
731
Weekly Downloads
354
Last Commit
1yr ago

feathers-localstorage

A client side service based on feathers-memory that persists to LocalStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
1yr ago