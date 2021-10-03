Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
localforage
💾 Offline storage, improved. Wraps IndexedDB, WebSQL, or localStorage using a simple but powerful API.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
sto
store
Cross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
mp
mobx-persist
persist mobx stores
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
15.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-secure-store
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
58.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
store2
A better way to use localStorage and sessionStorage
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jlm
jest-localstorage-mock
A module to mock window.localStorage and window.sessionStorage in Jest
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lsc
lscache
A localStorage-based memcache-inspired client-side caching library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
lockr
![Lockr logo](http://i.imgur.com/m5kPjkB.png)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ml
mock-localstorage
[experimental] Mock Object library for localstorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
414
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
localstoragedb
A simple database layer for localStorage and sessionStorage for creating structured data in the form of databases and tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
731
Weekly Downloads
354
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
feathers-localstorage
A client side service based on feathers-memory that persists to LocalStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
