6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Localization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
globalize
A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ttag
📙 simple approach for javascript localization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cou
counterpart
A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
web
webl10n
Client-side internationalization / localization library
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
persianjs
A simple library for Persian language localization.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lj
l10n.js
Passive localization JavaScript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
