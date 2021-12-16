openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Localization Libraries

globalize

A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data

4.6K
191K
2mos ago
ttag

📙 simple approach for javascript localization

287
10.5K
counterpart

A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.

239
8.4K
4yrs ago
webl10n

Client-side internationalization / localization library

271
1.3K
persianjs

A simple library for Persian language localization.

328
488
l10n.js

Passive localization JavaScript library

1
3
