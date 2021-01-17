Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lj
list.js
The perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
@syncfusion/ej2-lists
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
66.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
grid-list
Drag and drop library for two-dimensional, resizable and responsive lists
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
