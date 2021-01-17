openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript List Libraries

list.js

The perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

@syncfusion/ej2-lists

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
66.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

grid-list

Drag and drop library for two-dimensional, resizable and responsive lists

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use