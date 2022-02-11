openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Lint Rules Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

✨ Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
ls

lint-staged

🚫💩 — Run linters on git staged files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
8Performant
eca

eslint-config-airbnb-typescript

Airbnb's ESLint config with TypeScript support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

eslint-config-standard

ESLint Config for JavaScript Standard Style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

eslint-import-resolver-node

ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.3M
Last Commit
11d ago
scs

stylelint-config-sass-guidelines

⚙ A stylelint config inspired by https://sass-guidelin.es/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
410
Weekly Downloads
254K
Last Commit
2mos ago
pcs

prettier-config-standard

A Prettier shareable config for projects using 'Prettier' and 'JavaScript Standard Style' as ESLint rules or separate processes.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
62.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago