Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Lint Rules Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
✨ Monorepo for all the tooling which enables ESLint to support TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
ls
lint-staged
🚫💩 — Run linters on git staged files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
8
Performant
eca
eslint-config-airbnb-typescript
Airbnb's ESLint config with TypeScript support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
eslint-config-standard
ESLint Config for JavaScript Standard Style
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
eslint-import-resolver-node
ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.3M
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scs
stylelint-config-sass-guidelines
⚙ A stylelint config inspired by https://sass-guidelin.es/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
410
Weekly Downloads
254K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcs
prettier-config-standard
A Prettier shareable config for projects using 'Prettier' and 'JavaScript Standard Style' as ESLint rules or separate processes.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
62.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package