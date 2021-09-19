Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript LinkedIn API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hel
hellojs
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
passport-linkedin-oauth2
Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lpa
linkedin-private-api
LinkedIn NodeJS API, written in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
social-post-api
Automate Posting to Social Networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Telegram
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
linkedin-client
Web scraper for grabing data from Linkedin profiles or company pages (personal project)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hv
hellojs_v2
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
law
linkedin-api-wrapper
Simple wrapper to access the linkedin API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ljp
linkedin-js-patched
Easy peasy linkedin client for connect
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package