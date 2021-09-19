openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript LinkedIn API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
hel

hellojs

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
passport-linkedin-oauth2

Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
lpa

linkedin-private-api

LinkedIn NodeJS API, written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago

social-post-api

Automate Posting to Social Networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Telegram

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2mos ago
lc

linkedin-client

Web scraper for grabing data from Linkedin profiles or company pages (personal project)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4mos ago
hv

hellojs_v2

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
2yrs ago
law

linkedin-api-wrapper

Simple wrapper to access the linkedin API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
ljp

linkedin-js-patched

Easy peasy linkedin client for connect

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago