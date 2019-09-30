openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Linked List Libraries

yallist

Yet Another Linked List

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
67.1M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
linked-list

Minimalistic linked lists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
dbly-linked-list

Javascript implementation of a doubly linked list data structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago