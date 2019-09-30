Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Linked List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
yal
yallist
Yet Another Linked List
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
67.1M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
User Rating
4.5
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
ll
linked-list
Minimalistic linked lists
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
User Rating
Top Feedback
Easy to Use
dll
dbly-linked-list
Javascript implementation of a doubly linked list data structure.
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
