9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Lightbox Libraries

glightbox

Pure Javascript lightbox with mobile support. It can handle images, videos with autoplay, inline content and iframes

1.2K
9.3K
4mos ago
5.0/ 5
lightbox2

THE original Lightbox script (v2).

5.6K
28.8K
2yrs ago
5.0/ 5
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
blueimp-gallery

blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.

3.6K
14.8K
5mos ago

nanogallery2

a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]

570
6.4K
1yr ago
bigpicture

Lightweight JavaScript image / video viewer. Supports Youtube, Vimeo, etc.

762
1.6K
1mo ago
ekko-lightbox

A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap

1.9K
23.3K
4yrs ago
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
baguettebox.js

⚡ Simple and easy to use lightbox script written in pure JavaScript

2.3K
2.7K
2yrs ago
halkabox

A simple and basic Javascript lightbox.

75
10
3yrs ago
lightningbox

A fast and super-small image viewer lightbox.

2
3
4yrs ago