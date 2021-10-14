glightbox
Pure Javascript lightbox with mobile support. It can handle images, videos with autoplay, inline content and iframes
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lightbox2
THE original Lightbox script (v2).
blueimp-gallery
blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.
nanogallery2
a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
bigpicture
Lightweight JavaScript image / video viewer. Supports Youtube, Vimeo, etc.
ekko-lightbox
A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
baguettebox.js
⚡ Simple and easy to use lightbox script written in pure JavaScript
halkabox
A simple and basic Javascript lightbox.
lightningbox
A fast and super-small image viewer lightbox.
