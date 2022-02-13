Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Lazy Load Libraries
vl
vanilla-lazyload
LazyLoad is a lightweight, flexible script that speeds up your website by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, backgrounds, videos, iframes and scripts to when they will enter the viewport. Written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages IntersectionObserver, supports responsive images and enables native lazy loading.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
61.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
laz
lazysizes
High performance and SEO friendly lazy loader for images (responsive and normal), iframes and more, that detects any visibility changes triggered through user interaction, CSS or JavaScript without configuration.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
261K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
lap
loading-attribute-polyfill
Fast and lightweight dependency-free vanilla JavaScript polyfill for native lazy loading / the awesome loading='lazy'-attribute.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
loz
lozad
🔥 Highly performant, light ~1kb and configurable lazy loader in pure JS with no dependencies for responsive images, iframes and more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
34K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bla
blazy
Hey, be lazy! bLazy.JS is a lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images. It's working in all modern browsers including IE7+.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
32K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alo
aload
Loads images, background images, scripts, styles, iframes, videos and audios asynchronously (just 241 bytes).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tur
@marlospomin/turtle
A blazing fast & modern javascript plugin to lazy-load your images with no dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hl
hqy-lazyload
A fast lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images, iframes, videos and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
