4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Last.fm API Libraries

las

lastfmapi

A Last.fm API client library wrapper with a simple and clean interface.

GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
lf

last-fm

Simple, robust LastFM API client (for public data)

MIT
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
lfa

last.fm.api

Wrapper for Last.FM API v2 with ES6 style classes and promises.

ISC
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5yrs ago
scr

scrapefm

A lightweight last.fm scraper (no API key).

MIT
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago