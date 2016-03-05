Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Last.fm API Libraries
las
lastfmapi
A Last.fm API client library wrapper with a simple and clean interface.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lf
last-fm
Simple, robust LastFM API client (for public data)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lfa
last.fm.api
Wrapper for Last.FM API v2 with ES6 style classes and promises.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
scrapefm
A lightweight last.fm scraper (no API key).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
