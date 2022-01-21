openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Keyboard Events Libraries

backbone

Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.8K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
62
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
mousetrap

Simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript

Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exception
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
451K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback