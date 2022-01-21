Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Keyboard Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bac
backbone
Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.8K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
62
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mou
mousetrap
Simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript
Save
Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exception
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
451K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
