6 Best Vanilla JavaScript JSON Database Libraries

rxd

rxdb

🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
low

lowdb

Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

realm

Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

warehouse

JSON database

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
mem

memsdb

A simple in memory DB. Includes document population/tree creation, querying, backup/restore, and database events

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syamdanda/json-base

A database software completely built as JSON files in backend. A powerful, portable and simple database works on top of JSON files. It is like a database software, currently having basic CRUD operation features. You can use this as a backend for your ReST APIs as well. The software is completely free and opensource. We are coming up with new features and providing more updates. The another beautiful advantage with JSON-base is since it is a NPM module, this fits well in your nodeJs applications eco system. if you want to develop quick prototypes/poc or need of a database with minimal requirements then, JSONBASe is an must option that you can consider. However there is a limitation if you go beyond a million records per table.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
561
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable