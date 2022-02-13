rxdb
🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
lowdb
Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
realm
Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
memsdb
A simple in memory DB. Includes document population/tree creation, querying, backup/restore, and database events
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@syamdanda/json-base
A database software completely built as JSON files in backend. A powerful, portable and simple database works on top of JSON files. It is like a database software, currently having basic CRUD operation features. You can use this as a backend for your ReST APIs as well. The software is completely free and opensource. We are coming up with new features and providing more updates. The another beautiful advantage with JSON-base is since it is a NPM module, this fits well in your nodeJs applications eco system. if you want to develop quick prototypes/poc or need of a database with minimal requirements then, JSONBASe is an must option that you can consider. However there is a limitation if you go beyond a million records per table.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found