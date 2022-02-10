openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Jokes API Libraries

fr

fun-responses

An API for getting pickup lines, jokes, roasts, toasts, and open-ended questions.

some-random-cat

A utility to generate anything that is random!

ifu

ifunny

the javascript iFunny library, with full async support

bru

bruhapi

Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.

iwa

ifunny-web-api

Simple API for https://ifunny.co/

dj

dadjoke.js

dadjoke.js is an API Wrapper that handles http requests for Dad Jokes.

