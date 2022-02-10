Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Jokes API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fr
fun-responses
An API for getting pickup lines, jokes, roasts, toasts, and open-ended questions.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
src
some-random-cat
A utility to generate anything that is random!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ifu
ifunny
the javascript iFunny library, with full async support
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bru
bruhapi
Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iwa
ifunny-web-api
Simple API for https://ifunny.co/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
dadjoke.js
dadjoke.js is an API Wrapper that handles http requests for Dad Jokes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package