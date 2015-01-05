Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Job Search API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
is
indeed-search
Command line application that uses the Indeed.com API to search for jobs given a job title and location.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js
job-scraper
An api that returns job prospect data scraped from indeed and monster
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
iac
indeed-api-client
A client library for connecting to the Indeed API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
