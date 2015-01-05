openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Job Search API Libraries

indeed-search

Command line application that uses the Indeed.com API to search for jobs given a job title and location.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
js

job-scraper

An api that returns job prospect data scraped from indeed and monster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
iac

indeed-api-client

A client library for connecting to the Indeed API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago