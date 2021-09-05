Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript iTunes API Libraries
iwa
itunes-web-api
iTunes WEB API Scrapper. Get iTunes track/trackvideo/artist/album/movie/app/book/voicebook/podcast infos with their names.
MIT
8
130
5mos ago
itu
itunesapi
This module is made to integrate with itunes api
ISC
10
ih
itunes-helper
Library to simplify using the iTunes API.
MIT
2
7
2yrs ago
iaj
itunes-api-js
Simple promise-based library for the iTunes Search API
MIT
0
0
8mos ago
ias
itunes-api-search
Component to search iTunes Api
ISC
2
1
5yrs ago
