openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Vanilla JavaScript iTunes API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

iwa

itunes-web-api

iTunes WEB API Scrapper. Get iTunes track/trackvideo/artist/album/movie/app/book/voicebook/podcast infos with their names.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
5mos ago
itu

itunesapi

This module is made to integrate with itunes api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
ih

itunes-helper

Library to simplify using the iTunes API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
iaj

itunes-api-js

Simple promise-based library for the iTunes Search API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ias

itunes-api-search

Component to search iTunes Api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago