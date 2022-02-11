Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript IP Geolocation API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fin
fingerprintjs2
Browser fingerprinting library with the highest accuracy and stability.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
68.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lg
leaflet-geosearch
A geocoding/address-lookup library supporting various api providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
775
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk
IP Geolocation API Javascript SDK
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gfi
geo-from-ip
Get geolocation 🌐 information about an IP 📲
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
country-ip-spoofer
Generates random ips that belongs to a desired country
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
geo
geoplugin
Geo plugin provided geolocation data of user's browser using services provided by http://www.geoplugin.net/
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kig
koa-ip-geo
IP and/or GeoLocation filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
get
getyourbit
Getyourbit.com client for javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ig
ip-geoinfo
Get geolocation information about an IP Address using promise. 😃
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
location-by-ip
Get the location (city and country) from a given IP.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@inncode/geox
Tools for geolocation <3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package