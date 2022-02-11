openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript IP Geolocation API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fin

fingerprintjs2

Browser fingerprinting library with the highest accuracy and stability.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
68.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lg

leaflet-geosearch

A geocoding/address-lookup library supporting various api providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
775
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

ip-geolocation-api-javascript-sdk

IP Geolocation API Javascript SDK

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gfi

geo-from-ip

Get geolocation 🌐 information about an IP 📲

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago

country-ip-spoofer

Generates random ips that belongs to a desired country

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
geo

geoplugin

Geo plugin provided geolocation data of user's browser using services provided by http://www.geoplugin.net/

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kig

koa-ip-geo

IP and/or GeoLocation filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
1yr ago
get

getyourbit

Getyourbit.com client for javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ig

ip-geoinfo

Get geolocation information about an IP Address using promise. 😃

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

location-by-ip

Get the location (city and country) from a given IP.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@inncode/geox

Tools for geolocation <3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago