Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-i18next
Internationalization for react done right. Using the i18next i18n ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
i18next
i18next: learn once - translate everywhere
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
globalize
A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
node-polyglot
Give your JavaScript the ability to speak many languages.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fbt
A JavaScript Internationalization Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lingui/core
🌍📖 A readable, automated, and optimized (5 kb) internationalization for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
int
intl
Compatibility implementation of the ECMAScript Internationalization API (ECMA-402) for JavaScript -- UNMAINTAINED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
656K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
babelfish
human friendly i18n for javascript (node.js + browser)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
handlebars-intl
Handlebars helpers for internationalization.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
format-message
Internationalization Made Easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package