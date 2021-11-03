Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Instagram API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ipa
instagram-private-api
NodeJS Instagram private API SDK. Written in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
iwa
instagram-web-api
🤳 Instagram Private Web API client for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ins
instatouch
Instagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ui
user-instagram
This module allows you to get the data of any user or post on Instagram.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ip
instagram-posts
Get Instagram posts from a user
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spe
spectragram
A jQuery plugin using the Instagram Basic Display API to fetch and display user photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
instagram-wrapi
Wrapper for Instagram API ⧇
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ins
instagood
A simple library with actions that instagram API don't have.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ins
instapics
A node.js wrapper for the Instagram API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
instagram-realtime
Event-driven, Object-oriented Instagram API Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
socializr
Realtime library for streaming data from social network apis.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
