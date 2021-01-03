Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Infinite Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
infinite-scroll
📜 Automatically add next page
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@three11/infinite-scroll
Vanilla ES2017 module for loading more items as the user scrolls
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rul
@scena/ruler
A Ruler component that can draw grids and scroll infinitely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ecodev/natural-gallery-js
A lazy load, infinite scroll and natural layout list gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
infinite-tree
A browser-ready tree library that can efficiently display a large amount of data using infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
scrollwatch
Easily add lazy loading, infinite scrolling, or any other dynamic interaction based on scroll position (with no dependencies).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scr
scrollblum
A petite vanilla js infinite scroller
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
is
@seedalpha/infinite-scroll
Infinite scrolling in native javascript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
il
infinite-list
Infinite list in javascript that scrolls in 60fps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
uei
use-easy-infinite-scroll
A hook and helper component that provide infinite scrolling capabilities for dynamically sized items. Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/damp-mountain-78wnx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
