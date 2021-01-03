openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Infinite Scroll Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

infinite-scroll

📜 Automatically add next page

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@three11/infinite-scroll

Vanilla ES2017 module for loading more items as the user scrolls

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
rul

@scena/ruler

A Ruler component that can draw grids and scroll infinitely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ecodev/natural-gallery-js

A lazy load, infinite scroll and natural layout list gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1mo ago
it

infinite-tree

A browser-ready tree library that can efficiently display a large amount of data using infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
3mos ago
scr

scrollwatch

Easily add lazy loading, infinite scrolling, or any other dynamic interaction based on scroll position (with no dependencies).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scr

scrollblum

A petite vanilla js infinite scroller

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
is

@seedalpha/infinite-scroll

Infinite scrolling in native javascript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
il

infinite-list

Infinite list in javascript that scrolls in 60fps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
uei

use-easy-infinite-scroll

A hook and helper component that provide infinite scrolling capabilities for dynamically sized items. Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/damp-mountain-78wnx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago