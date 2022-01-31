openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Immutable Libraries

immer

Create the next immutable state by mutating the current one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.5M
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
66
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
11Performant

immutable

Immutable persistent data collections for Javascript which increase efficiency and simplicity.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
72
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
7Performant
6Easy to Use
opi

object-path-immutable

Modify deep object properties without modifying the original object (immutability). Works great with React and Redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
dat

datascript

Immutable database and Datalog query engine for Clojure, ClojureScript and JS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
11d ago
si

seamless-immutable

Immutable data structures for JavaScript which are backwards-compatible with normal JS Arrays and Objects.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
475K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
id

immutable-devtools

Chrome Dev Tools custom formatter for Immutable-js values

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
640
Weekly Downloads
25.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pon

pondjs

A timeseries library build on top of immutable.js

BSD-3-Clause-LBNL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit

typed-immutable

Immutable and structurally typed data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bao

baobab

JavaScript & TypeScript persistent and optionally immutable data tree with cursors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
it

immutable-treeutils

Functional tree traversal helpers for ImmutableJS data structures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
2yrs ago

collectable

High-performance immutable data structures for modern JavaScript and TypeScript applications. Functional interfaces, deep/composite operations API, mixed mutability API, TypeScript definitions, ES2015 module exports.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago
ao

ancient-oak

Immutable data trees in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago