10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Immutable Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
immer
Create the next immutable state by mutating the current one
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.5M
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
66
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
11
Performant
immutable
Immutable persistent data collections for Javascript which increase efficiency and simplicity.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
7
Performant
6
Easy to Use
opi
object-path-immutable
Modify deep object properties without modifying the original object (immutability). Works great with React and Redux.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dat
datascript
Immutable database and Datalog query engine for Clojure, ClojureScript and JS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
seamless-immutable
Immutable data structures for JavaScript which are backwards-compatible with normal JS Arrays and Objects.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
475K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
id
immutable-devtools
Chrome Dev Tools custom formatter for Immutable-js values
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
640
Weekly Downloads
25.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pon
pondjs
A timeseries library build on top of immutable.js
BSD-3-Clause-LBNL
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
typed-immutable
Immutable and structurally typed data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bao
baobab
JavaScript & TypeScript persistent and optionally immutable data tree with cursors.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
immutable-treeutils
Functional tree traversal helpers for ImmutableJS data structures
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
collectable
High-performance immutable data structures for modern JavaScript and TypeScript applications. Functional interfaces, deep/composite operations API, mixed mutability API, TypeScript definitions, ES2015 module exports.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ao
ancient-oak
Immutable data trees in JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
