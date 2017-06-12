openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Imgur API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

iu

imgur-uploader

Upload images to imgur

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
img

imgurjs

An Imgur API wrapper.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ic

imgur-client

Interact easily with the imgur.com API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
pul

pullgur

A Javascript CLI to save Galleries from the imgur API to your local hard drive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago