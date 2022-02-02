openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Image Viewer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vie

viewerjs

JavaScript image viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

cornerstone-core

JavaScript library to display interactive medical images including but not limited to DICOM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lj

lightgallery.js

Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
pho

photoswipe

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

openseadragon

An open-source, web-based viewer for zoomable images, implemented in pure JavaScript.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
24d ago

mirador

An open-source, web-based 'multi-up' viewer that supports zoom-pan-rotate functionality, ability to display/compare simple images, and images with annotations.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
kal

kaleidoscopejs

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
len

lenti

Lenticular image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
lig

lightningbox

A fast and super-small image viewer lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cgv

ctc-gallery-viewer

Gallery viewer written in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
sj

simplezoom.js

A tiny JavaScript library to preview images, better way!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

photoride

A simple image viewer with support for long captions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago