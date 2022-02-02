Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Image Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vie
viewerjs
JavaScript image viewer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cornerstone-core
JavaScript library to display interactive medical images including but not limited to DICOM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lj
lightgallery.js
Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
pho
photoswipe
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
openseadragon
An open-source, web-based viewer for zoomable images, implemented in pure JavaScript.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mirador
An open-source, web-based 'multi-up' viewer that supports zoom-pan-rotate functionality, ability to display/compare simple images, and images with annotations.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kal
kaleidoscopejs
🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
702
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
len
lenti
Lenticular image viewer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lig
lightningbox
A fast and super-small image viewer lightbox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cgv
ctc-gallery-viewer
Gallery viewer written in javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
simplezoom.js
A tiny JavaScript library to preview images, better way!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
photoride
A simple image viewer with support for long captions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
