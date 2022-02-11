openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Image Picker Libraries

expo-image-picker

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

filestack-js

Official Javascript SDK for the Filestack API and content ingestion system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
117K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ima

imagesloaded

📷 JavaScript is all like "You images done yet or what?"

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
223K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback