Best Vanilla JavaScript Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-image-picker
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
60.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
filestack-js
Official Javascript SDK for the Filestack API and content ingestion system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
117K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ima
imagesloaded
📷 JavaScript is all like "You images done yet or what?"
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
223K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
