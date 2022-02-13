Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cro
cropperjs
JavaScript image cropper.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
370K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
tui-image-editor
🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jim
jimp
An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
3
Slow
2
Great Documentation
cam
caman
Javascript HTML5 (Ca)nvas (Man)ipulation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fil
filterous
Instagram-like photo manipulation library for Node.js and Javascript on browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pica
Resize image in browser with high quality and high speed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dum
dumcanvas
Powerful image manipulation tool to manipulate images easily.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
image-js
Image processing and manipulation in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
croppie
A Javascript Image Cropper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
78.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pngjs-image
JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ima
imagizer
JavaScript library for image manipulation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imt
imtool
🖼️ Client-side canvas-based image manipulation library.
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
im
image-manipulation
Image Manipulation within browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lj
lena.js
👩 Library for image processing
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
508
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cur
curtail
Curtail is a pure JavaScript in browser canvas-based image manipulation tool.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ij
imago-js
A wonderful image library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package