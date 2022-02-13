openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Image Manipulation Libraries

cro

cropperjs

JavaScript image cropper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
370K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

tui-image-editor

🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jim

jimp

An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
3Slow
2Great Documentation
cam

caman

Javascript HTML5 (Ca)nvas (Man)ipulation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fil

filterous

Instagram-like photo manipulation library for Node.js and Javascript on browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

pica

Resize image in browser with high quality and high speed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
dum

dumcanvas

Powerful image manipulation tool to manipulate images easily.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

image-js

Image processing and manipulation in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago

croppie

A Javascript Image Cropper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
78.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

pngjs-image

JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ima

imagizer

JavaScript library for image manipulation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5mos ago
imt

imtool

🖼️ Client-side canvas-based image manipulation library.

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
445
Last Commit
1yr ago
im

image-manipulation

Image Manipulation within browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lj

lena.js

👩 Library for image processing

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
508
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1yr ago
cur

curtail

Curtail is a pure JavaScript in browser canvas-based image manipulation tool.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ij

imago-js

A wonderful image library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago