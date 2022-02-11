Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Icon Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@carbon/icons
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
448K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
feather-icons
Simply beautiful open source icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
1
Great Documentation
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/pictograms
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
359
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
js
@mdi/js
Dist for Material Design Icons JS/TypeScript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ei
@syncfusion/ej2-icons
A common package of Essential JS 2 base64 embed icons library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
icon-font-generator
Easy-to-use, pre-configured cli tool to generate webfont icon kits from a bunch of .svg files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
