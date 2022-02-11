openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Icon Libraries

@carbon/icons

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
448K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

feather-icons

Simply beautiful open source icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
58
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Performant
1Great Documentation

@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@carbon/pictograms

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
359
Last Commit
3d ago
js

@mdi/js

Dist for Material Design Icons JS/TypeScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ei

@syncfusion/ej2-icons

A common package of Essential JS 2 base64 embed icons library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit

icon-font-generator

Easy-to-use, pre-configured cli tool to generate webfont icon kits from a bunch of .svg files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago