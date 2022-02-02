openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript HTTP Request Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121Easy to Use
114Great Documentation
94Performant

superagent

Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.3M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
ky

ky

🌳 Tiny & elegant JavaScript HTTP client based on the browser Fetch API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
746K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

postman-request

Simplified HTTP request client.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

apisauce

Axios + standardized errors + request/response transforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Hard to Use

request

🏊🏾 Simplified HTTP request client.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
21M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
96
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
11Abandoned
ftc

fetch-to-curl

Convert javascript fetch requests to curl

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mer

meros

🪢 A fast utility that makes reading multipart responses simple

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
nr

native-request

A simple package with no dependencies for native requests using callback

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
928K
Last Commit
5mos ago

request-promise

The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2yrs ago

browser-request

Browser library compatible with Node.js request package

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
req

reqwest

browser asynchronous http requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
6yrs ago