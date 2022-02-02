Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
axios
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.9M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121
Easy to Use
114
Great Documentation
94
Performant
superagent
Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.3M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
ky
ky
🌳 Tiny & elegant JavaScript HTTP client based on the browser Fetch API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
746K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
postman-request
Simplified HTTP request client.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
apisauce
Axios + standardized errors + request/response transforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
request
🏊🏾 Simplified HTTP request client.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
21M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
96
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
11
Abandoned
ftc
fetch-to-curl
Convert javascript fetch requests to curl
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mer
meros
🪢 A fast utility that makes reading multipart responses simple
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
native-request
A simple package with no dependencies for native requests using callback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
928K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
request-promise
The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
browser-request
Browser library compatible with Node.js request package
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
req
reqwest
browser asynchronous http requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
