8 Best Vanilla JavaScript HTML-to-Image Libraries

hti

html-to-image

✂️ Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas and SVG.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
95.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dti

dom-to-image

Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bli

blueimp-load-image

Load images provided as File or Blob objects or via URL. Retrieve an optionally scaled, cropped or rotated HTML img or canvas element. Use methods to parse image metadata to extract IPTC and Exif tags as well as embedded thumbnail images, to overwrite the Exif Orientation value and to restore the complete image header after resizing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
290K
Last Commit
4mos ago
sha

save-html-as-image

Download the HTML (DOM) to Image (JPG, PNG)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
5mos ago
htm

html2image

convert html to image/pdf by phantomjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
21d ago
htm

html2img

select a html node to convert to an image with all styles

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
het

html-element-to-image

📷 Capture an image of any given HTML element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago

imagely

Convert any HTML, SVG, or JS to an image.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago