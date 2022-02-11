Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript HTML Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
monaco-editor
A browser based code editor
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28.1K
Weekly Downloads
371K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
68
Top Feedback
3
Performant
3
Hard to Use
2
Great Documentation
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic
Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
85.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
tinymce
The world's #1 JavaScript library for rich text editing. Available for React, Vue and Angular
LGPL-2.1
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra
grapesjs
Free and Open source Web Builder Framework. Next generation tool for building templates without coding
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
sun
suneditor
Pure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
froala-editor
Froala wysiwyg editor release
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sce
sceditor
A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
squire-rte
HTML5 rich text editor. Try the demo integration at
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ContentTools
A JS library for building WYSIWYG editors for HTML content.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
woo
woofmark
🐕 Barking up the DOM tree. A modular, progressive, and beautiful Markdown and HTML editor
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ContentEdit
A JavaScript library that provides a set of classes for building content-editable HTML elements.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
