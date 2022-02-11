openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript HTML Editor Libraries

monaco-editor

A browser based code editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28.1K
Weekly Downloads
371K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
68
Top Feedback
3Performant
3Hard to Use
2Great Documentation

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic

Powerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
85.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

tinymce

The world's #1 JavaScript library for rich text editing. Available for React, Vue and Angular

LGPL-2.1
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
grapesjs

Free and Open source Web Builder Framework. Next generation tool for building templates without coding

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
suneditor

Pure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

froala-editor

Froala wysiwyg editor release

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
sceditor

A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5d ago
squire-rte

HTML5 rich text editor. Try the demo integration at

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

ContentTools

A JS library for building WYSIWYG editors for HTML content.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
woofmark

🐕 Barking up the DOM tree. A modular, progressive, and beautiful Markdown and HTML editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ContentEdit

A JavaScript library that provides a set of classes for building content-editable HTML elements.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago