Best Vanilla JavaScript Hot Reload Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webpack-dev-server
Serves a webpack app. Updates the browser on changes. Documentation https://webpack.js.org/configuration/dev-server/.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
3
Performant
uhr
universal-hot-reload
Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
ehr
env-hot-reload
This small lib offers you the ability to edit your .env files without the need to restart the process.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
