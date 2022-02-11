openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Hot Reload Libraries

webpack-dev-server

Serves a webpack app. Updates the browser on changes. Documentation https://webpack.js.org/configuration/dev-server/.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
6Great Documentation
3Performant
uhr

universal-hot-reload

Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
ehr

env-hot-reload

This small lib offers you the ability to edit your .env files without the need to restart the process.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago